Richard Warren “Dick” Sterling

Richard Warren Sterling, affectionately known as “Dick” to his friends and family, passed away unexpectedly in Smyrna, Del., on Aug. 22, 2025.

Dick was born July 22, 1941, in Greenport. He was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather, leaving behind a legacy of love and dedication.

Dick is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara E. Sterling. His legacy will live on through his children, Richard W. (Lorraine) Sterling and Steve R. (Renee) Sterling; and his treasured grandchildren, Reid W. Sterling and Maria R. Sterling.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents Adele H. and R. Warren Sterling, and his son, James C. Sterling, whose memory remained a guiding light in his life.

Dick’s journey began on Long Island, where he graduated with an associate degree in horticulture from Farmingdale State College. After graduation, he worked for his uncle in the landscaping business. He then began his nursery career at The Wick Family Nursery. When the Wicks relocated to Smyrna, Dick joined them, before starting his own nursery with the help of his wife, Barbara. Together, they laid down roots both figuratively and literally and established The Sterling Nursery in 1976 in Smyrna.

He was a past president and hall of fame member of the Delaware Nursery and Landscape Association. He was also a long-time member of the Plant Propagators Society.

A visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 30, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Faries Funeral Chapel, located at 29 S. Main St. in Smyrna. Memorial services will begin at 3:30 p.m.. Burial will be privately held.

In lieu of flowers, we request donations to Smyrna High School FFA (Scholarship Fund in memory of Richard W. Sterling), 82 Monrovia Ave., Smyrna, DE 19977.

