Robert William Flaherty of Cutchogue passed away at home on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025. He was 88 years old.

Robert was born on March 19, 1937, in New York City to Mary M. (Hack) and Anthony J. Flaherty. He was one of four children. He graduated from Power Memorial Academy High School in New York City. After high school he attended Saint Francis College in Brooklyn, where he attained his bachelor’s degree. From there he enlisted with the U.S. Air Force and served honorably during the Korean Conflict from 1954 to 1958, attaining the rank of Airman Second Class.

On Nov. 5, 1960, in Woodside, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Kathleen M. Barry. Together they would have four children and eventually make their home in Cutchogue.

In his professional career, Robert worked as a news executive for News Election Service in New York City for 30 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck and Saint Christopher R.C. Church in Hobe Sound, Fla.

Predeceased by his wife, Kathleen; daughter Patricia Anne Finnegan; companion Cynthia Rybinski; brother Anthony Flaherty; sister Kathyrn Flaherty; and daughter-in-law Loriann; Robert is survived by his children Dennis Flaherty (Mary) of Salinas, Calif., Matthew Flaherty (Deborah) of Rockville Centre, N.Y., and Robert Flaherty Jr. of Bethpage, N.Y.; grandchildren Michael Flaherty, Erica Flaherty, William Flaherty, Owen Finnegan, Liam Finnegan, Anne Finnegan and Michael Finnegan; great-grandchildren Juniper Flaherty and Margot Flaherty; sister Mary Flaherty; and son-in-law, Martin Finnegan.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Aug. 19 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, officiated by Father Michael Bartholomew. The Rite of Committal will be private.

