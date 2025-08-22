Ronald “Ron” T. Murphy of Peconic, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 surrounded by his family. He was 83 years old.

Ron was born on July 9, 1942 in the Bronx to Margaret (Russell) and Joseph J. Murphy. He was one of five children. After graduating from high school, he attended Iona College where he attained his bachelor’s degree. From there he went on to attend CW Post College where he attained his masters degree.

On Nov. 7, 1964, at Blessed Sacrament R.C. Church in the Bronx, he married the love of his life Frances (Nahon) Murphy. Together they had four children and made their home in Coram, N.Y., eventually moving to Peconic 27 years ago.

In his professional career, Ron worked for Grumman as a computer analyst and technician and software engineer for 25 years. During his time there he worked on military aircraft including the F-14 Tomcat and the B2 Stealth Bomber Simulator. Ron was a member of Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold.

Predeceased by his siblings Joseph J. Murphy, William Murphy and Maureen Murphy; Ron is survived by his loving wife Frances; children Kathleen Murphy Theiller (Philip) of Hopewell Junction, N.Y., Patricia Murphy Theodorou (Michael) of Cutchogue, Kevin Murphy (Wendy) of Holly Springs, N.C. and Michael Murphy (Derinda) of Babylon, N.Y.; grandchildren Christopher Theodorou, Brianne Theodorou, Joseph Theodorou, Luke Theodorou, Megan Theiller (Luis Vanegas Rodriquez), Erin Theiller, Sean Murphy, Jack Murphy, Reagan Murphy, Gavin Murphy, Thomas Murphy and Owen Murphy; great-grandchildren Sophie Vanegas Theiller and Rylee Vanegas Theiller; and brother Gerard Murphy of Martha’s Vineyard, Mass.

The family received friends on Monday, Aug. 18, 2025 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian burial was celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 19 at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold; officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal. The Rite of Committal was private.

In lieu flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick’s R.C. Church. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

