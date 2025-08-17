Ronald “Ron” T. Murphy of Peconic, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2025 surrounded by his family. He was 83 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Aug. 18, from 3 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold; officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal.

The rite of committal will be private.

In lieu flowers, donations may be made to St. Patrick’s R.C. Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.