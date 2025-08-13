March 13, 1927 – Aug. 3, 2025

Sheila Anne Zuhusky (née Black) of Sanibel Island, Florida, passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2025, at the age of 98.

A woman of deep faith, enduring grace, and unwavering devotion to her family, Sheila lived a life marked by love, generosity, and strength.

Born in Providence, R.I., Sheila was the daughter of Gertrude Clavin and William Leander Black. She was one of five children and was predeceased by her siblings Mary Bernadette Corr, James Henry Black, Joan Patricia Dean, and William Black Jr.

She graduated from North Providence High School and earned a Bachelor’s of Fine Arts from the Rhode Island School of Design in 1948.

It was during high school that she met the love of her life, Joseph A. Zuhusky. They married in 1950 and together built a full and joyful life in Baltimore, Md.; Wantagh, Orient, and Southampton, N.Y.; and Sanibel Island, Fla.

Sheila was a devoted Catholic, and her faith was the foundation of her life. She was a member of St. Isabel’s Church in Sanibel and worshiped at the Basilica of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Southampton. Her deep spirituality shaped her relationships and inspired a life of humility, compassion, and grace.

A talented artist from a young age, Sheila found joy in painting, drawing, and especially the textile arts—quilting, appliqué, and embroidery. She also shared her passion through teaching, inspiring many as an art educator.

But her greatest joy was her family. Sheila was a dedicated and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She nurtured her children with patience and purpose, instilling in them values of kindness, resilience, and the importance of pursuing their passions. She was a steady and loving partner to Joseph throughout his entrepreneurial career and the heart of every home they made together.

Family gatherings—in Southampton, Sanibel, and beyond—were filled with laughter, stories, and cherished traditions. Sheila and Joseph raised their family with a shared love for the outdoors, the arts, and the simple pleasures of life well-lived together.

Sheila also gave generously of herself to her community. She was active in the St. Frances de Chantal Rosary Society, the St. Isabel’s Women’s Guild, and numerous quilting groups, where she built lasting friendships and offered her creativity and service.

Sheila is survived by her loving children and their spouses: Joseph and Kate Zuhusky Jr., Anne and C. Lawrence Whitman, Judy Zuhusky, David Zuhusky, Joan and John W. Fee III, James and Carol Ann Zuhusky. She was a proud grandmother to 14 grandchildren: Brian Zuhusky, Sarah Dunn, Katherine Drake, Charles F. Whitman, Luke Whitman, Edwin Whitman, Pamela Zuhusky, Andrew Zuhusky, Philip Zuhusky, Monica Fee Terry, Nicholas Fee, Alex Zuhusky, Ben Zuhusky, and Joseph Zuhusk; and was blessed with 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph A. Zuhusky; her son, Peter E. Zuhusky; and daughter-in-law, Carol A. Spiegel Zuhusky.

A funeral mass will be held at the Basilica of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary in Southampton, Friday, Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow the mass at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. Family and friends will gather in gratitude to celebrate Sheila’s remarkable life.

Sheila’s legacy lives on in the lives she touched—with her art, her unwavering faith, and most of all, her abiding love for her family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Brockett Funeral Home, Hampton Road, Southampton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheila’s memory to F.I.S.H. of Sanibel-Captiva Island or Southampton Hospital Foundation, Southampton, N.Y.

