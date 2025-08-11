Thomas B. Doolan of Southold, formerly of Glen Rock, N.J., and Port Jefferson, N.Y., passed away Aug. 7, 2025, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. He was 90 years old.

He is survived by his beloved wife Betty (nee Dwinell) and son Brian. He was predeceased by his siblings Margaret Kerwin, Claire Gensch, Martin Doolan and William Doolan. He is also survived by nieces Christine Miles, Jeanne Cunningham, Terry Davis, Jennifer Petty and Debbie Halsch; nephews Scott Gensch, Michael Gensch and Billy Doolan; and several grandnieces and nephews.

Tom attended St. Albert’s Irish Catholic Seminary in Middletown, N.Y. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Fordham University in the Bronx, and a Master’s in Business from CCNY City College of N.Y. Tom met his wife, Mary Elizabeth (Betty), at a college dance and they were married April 8, 1961.

After an amazing honeymoon in Peru visiting Machu Picchu, he returned to his position at W.R. Grace and Company in New York City. Following that position, he began his career in hospital management at St. Catherine’s Hospital in Brooklyn as personnel director; St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson as assistant administrator; Barnert Hospital in Paterson, N.J., as administrator; Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, N.J., as CEO; Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center in the Bronx as administrator; and finished his career as president and CEO of Eastern Long Island Hospital in Greenport. He also became president of the Peconic Health Corporation, a consortium of three hospitals: ELIH, Southampton Hospital and Peconic Bay Medical Center. Tom was acting president of Southampton Hospital in the early 2000s and a board member of Peconic Landing in Greenport and the Eastern Long Island Hospital Foundation.

After retiring from hospital management, Tom served on the board of The Meadows in Wickenburg, Ariz., a nationally recognized substance abuse center. He also served as a pro bono consultant to several abuse and eating disorder centers in Arizona and Florida. He was a co-founder and board member of ED Care Denver, a prominent eating disorder center. Throughout his career, Tom significantly volunteered his time with the United Way, the American Heart Association and many other nonprofit organizations.

Tom was a guest lecturer for the American Hospital Association, American Management Association and the New School. He held professorships at the Arthur T. Roth Graduate School, C.W. Post University, the graduate School for Allied Health Sciences, the State University of New York at Stony Brook and Suffolk Community College. He was the author of numerous articles on health care subjects and through his career has interacted extensively with top government and business leaders to actualize health care reform.

Tom received the prestigious Ellis Island Medal of Honor, the Senior Healthcare Regent’s Award from the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Heart Association’s Distinguished Achievement Award. In the executive edition of Newsday’s Long Island Business Report, he was singled out as “one of five people to watch.” He has also achieved Life Diplomate status in the American College of Health Care Executives.

Tom had many passions, including his love of traditional Irish music, and learned to play the button accordion, harmonica and hammer dulcimer by ear. Tom and Betty hosted the filming of an Irish documentary, “From Shore to Shore,” at their home in Glen Rock, N.J. In his free time Tom was an artist in watercolor, pastel and oil painting and became a member of the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester, Vt., where he exhibited his art many times. Tom, Betty and Brian enjoyed many years at their beloved second home in Manchester, along with extensive travel in the states and abroad.

Tom will be missed for his joy of life and dear friendships maintained over many years, and his great devotion to God. Rest in peace and “night night.”

The family will receive friends Thursday, Aug. 14, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 15 ,at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church in Southold, officiated by the Rev. Peter Garry. Interment will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

Memorial donations may be made to Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital, Stony Brook University Hospital, Peconic Landing in Greenport or the Carmelite Friars in Middletown, NY 10940, 845-344-0876.

