Beloved community member, Adrienne Bucholz, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at the age of 74.

She was born Feb. 18, 1951, the daughter of Helga (Johnson) and Charles Robert Hersey. Adrienne grew up in Old Bethpage, N.Y. and raised her family in South Jamesport.

She attended John F. Kennedy High School then continued on to receive her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from C.W. Post College. There, she met Brice Bucholz of Riverhead. She moved to the east end after graduating and they were married in 1974.

Adrienne began her career at Aquebogue Elementary School, where she taught for 26 years, with a 12-year hiatus from 1979 to 1991, to raise her own children.

Adrienne was a devoted teacher who loved her students as she did her family and remained in close contact with many for the rest of her life.

She also co-owned a gift shop in Jamesport for 10 years, that furthered her connection to the community.

Her world was filled with cherished friends old and new, filling spaces on her calendar with overlapping birthdays, anniversaries and days of remembrance.

Adrienne loved her gardens and the beach. She spent much time enjoying the small details of the natural world. Through her life she traveled widely but loved most her ancestral home of Iceland. She was deeply connected to the place and to her many family members who still live there.

Adrienne was a truly committed wife, mother, aunt, friend, and educator but in no role was she more happy than in that of grandmother. Her granddaughters were the center of her universe and received the full warmth of her open heart.

She is survived by her children Evan (Kyla) and Amanda Wisniewski (Jake); grandchildren Alice, Ruby, Nell and Joni; her mother Helga Hersey; and her brothers Rick (Virginia), Paul (Jennifer) and Keith Hersey (Donna). She was predeceased by her father Charles (Kris) and her husband Brice.

Adrienne shared so much of her self with so many people and she will be greatly missed.

Memorial service to be held at a later date.

For those who wish, condolences may be sent to PO Box 308, South Jamesport, NY 11970.

Memorial donations may be made to the Butterfly Effect Project, online or by postal mail to: The Butterfly Effect Project, 1146 Main Road, Riverhead, NY 11901.

