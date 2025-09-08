Anthony Joseph Coniglio, 82, of Southold, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 5, 2025, in New York. Born and raised in Brooklyn, Tony built a long and fulfilling career as a Production Manager at Bridge Litho, a printing company on Varick Street in Manhattan.

Tony was a man of many passions. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and sport shooting, and he was a proud and knowledgeable knife collector. More than anything, Tony cherished time spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, who were the center of his life.

He was predeceased by his loving parents, Anthony and Alice Coniglio. He is survived by his loving wife Doris Coniglio; son Anthony Coniglio and his wife Jennifer; his daughter Monika Stapleton and her husband George; his sister Joan Ahern; and his beloved grandchildren: Anthony Coniglio, Julianna Coniglio, and Cooper Stapleton.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Tuesday, Sept. 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Freeman Manalapan-Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North, Manalapan. A Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church. For directions or to share a message of condolence, please visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com.