Blotter: Jamesport man allegedly ‘destroys’ sign in Greenport

Southold Town police responded to the following incidents during the week of Aug. 25 to Sept. 1.

A Southampton man contacted police to report that a sign was ripped out of the ground Aug. 25 at American Beech restaurant in Greenport. When police arrived, the caller stated that he had observed two men who were involved in “destroying” the sign and saw them walk into the restaurant. After he provided descriptions, police approached and interviewed the two men. One of them identified himself to officer; the other refused to produce ID. It was determined through video evidence and a witness statement that 35-year-old Ethan Kreskowski of Jamesport was the man who had removed the sign. He was placed under arrest for alleged criminal mischief and taken to police headquarters. During processing, Mr. Kreskowski was reportedly “highly uncooperative and irate” and could not be photographed or fingerprinted. He was “lodged in Cell #2 in an intoxicated condition” and his property was secured.

An officer on patrol at about 10:53 p.m. Aug. 27 observed a vehicle speeding near Route 48 and Alvahs Lane and initiated a traffic stop, during which the driver was identified through an ID card and NYS learner’s permit as 20-year-old Michael Escobar Ardon of Riverhead. Mr. Ardon was found to be intoxicated at the scene, processed at headquarters and held for arraignment. A passenger in the vehicle was escorted by the officer back to his residence.

Police were called to a residence in Laurel Aug. 28 on a report of trees being cut with 100 feet of wetlands without a trustee’s permit. Officers inspection found one tree down and others being pruned. The property owner did not have a permit for the work being done and was issued a summons.

A Cutchogue woman called police Aug. 28 to report a squatter at her residence. The woman told officers that about two months ago, a friend who has been living with her invited another woman, who had been living in her car, to stay at the residence as well. The homeowner said she allowed this for a short time, but began to argue with the third woman and asked her to leave. She refused, saying that she’d given her friend $300 for utilities and would not leave without that money. After a neighbor provided the $300, the third woman packed up in the presence of police officers and left the premises.

A Greenport man called for help Aug. 29 after a lithium ion battery exploded inside his residence. By the time Greenport Fire Department reached the scene, the resulting fire had been extinguished, but firefighters vented the premises before letting the resident back inside.

Police responded Aug. 30 to reports of dirt bikes speeding in the vicinity of Mr. Roberts convenience store on Front Street in Greenport. Officers responded, observed the vehicles, a dirt bike and a moped, and attempted to follow, at which point both took off at high speed. Officers were unable to locate them but documented that neither had a valid registration. An investigation is ongoing.

Jesse Classens of Nantucket, Mass., 49, was arrested Aug. 30 for alleged driving while intoxicated after police received a report of a motor vehicle accident on Third Street in Greenport, near the ferry dock. Mr. Classens’ vehicle reportedly hit a legally parked south-facing vehicle while northbound on Third Street. Police observed Mr. Classens to have bloodshot, glassy eyes and the odor of an alcoholic beverage on his breath, and to be unsteady on his feet. He performed poorly on roadside sobriety tests, was found to have prior DWI convictions, and was arrested and processed at police headquarters, where he was held for arraignment. His vehicle as impounded.

Officers were called Aug. 31 about a driver traveling very slowly and continuously tapping the brakes near the McDonald’s in Mattituck. The vehicle was located and a traffic stop was initiated. The driver, a 19-year-old resident of Corona, N.Y., stated that he was driving slowly because he as unfamiliar with the area and was looking for somewhere to fish. He produced a NYS learner’s permit, but was nonetheless issued a ticket because such permits require the driver to be accompanied by a licensed driver. None of the passengers in his vehicle had a valid license.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.