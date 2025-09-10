Bruce C. Bullock of Cutchogue passed away at home Monday, Sept. 8, 2025. He was 73 years old.

Bruce was born Sept. 28, 1951, in Riverhead to Yolande B. (Germain) and Conrad A. Bullock. He was one of five children. In his professional career, Bruce worked as a self-employed carpenter.

Predeceased by his siblings, Constance and Roger; Bruce is survived by his wife, Gwen J. (née George) Bullock; his children: Jacob, Jeremy and Joshua; four grandchildren; and his siblings, Gregory and twin brother Ronald.

The family has chosen to remember Bruce’s life privately at this time.In lieu of flowers donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League would be appreciated.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

