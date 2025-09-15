Caroline G. Kujawski of Laurel, and formerly of Greenport, died March 30, 2025.

Born Sept. 18, 1943, she was the daughter of Stanley Kujawski and Genevieve Mileski. She worked as a registered nurse at Central Suffolk Hospital in Riverhead.

Predeceased by her parents and brother Stanley Kujawski Jr., Ms. Kujawski is survived by her children Michael Marschean (Carin) of Washington Crossing, Pa., Christian Rasmussen of Laurel and James Rasmussen of Laurel; and three grandchildren.

Funeral services were held in May at Our Lady Of Ostrabrama Roman Catholic Church.