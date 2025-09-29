Claire Ann Caputo, age 75 of Shoreham, passed away on Sept. 26, 2025.

She was born and raised in Greenport. She was predeceased by her husband of 30 years Joseph R. Caputo. She is survived by her two sisters, Gail Tasker Dash and Barbara Tasker Rathmell; her son Richard Labita and daughter-in-law Denise; five step-children: Christine Buckbinder, Terese Caputo, Robin Carpenter, Joseph Caputo and Michelle Feeley; nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 30, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home, located at 6447 Route 25A, Wading River. A prayer service will be held on Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. at Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

