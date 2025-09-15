Dr. Peter Joseph Kilfoil Sr.

Dec.11, 1947 -Aug. 22, 2025

In loving memory of Dr. Peter J. Kilfoil, 77 of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., passed away on Aug. 22, 2025.

Born in Manhattan on Dec. 11, 1947, Peter lived a life marked by service, compassion, and devotion.

A proud Vietnam Combat Marine Veteran (1968-1970) he returned home to dedicate over 45 years to medicine, serving as a trusted podiatrist in the Southold and Riverhead community and a member of the Southold Rotary Club. Peter was known for his expertise, kindness, straightforward care, and a great sense of humor; he left a lasting impact on countless patients and colleagues.

Peter was a devoted husband to his wife of 52 years, Linda Swenson Kilfoil; a loving father to Dr. Peter J. Kilfoil and Douglas E. Kilfoil; and a cherished “pop-Pop” to his five grandchildren: Rowan, Clara, River, Raegan and Collin. He deeply valued family, time at his Southold home, and traveling on cruises and vacations with his loved ones.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and many beloved family members and friends.

Peter was laid to rest with military honors on Sept. 5, 2025 at South Florida National Cemetery, Lake Worth, Fla. Forever remembered as a man of honor, love, and integrity, his legacy lives on through all who were blessed to know him.

