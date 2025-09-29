Edmund Heath White (Whitey), 84, of Greenport, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Sept. 21, 2025, at San Simeon by the Sound Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation.

He was born at Eastern Long Island Hospital on Jan. 4, 1941, to Walter W. and Mary E. White. He married Audrey Elaine Begley on March 25, 1962, at The Holy Trinity Church in Greenport. They made their home in Orient for many years. They had two children, Catherine Mary and Steven Howard.

In 2004, they moved to Greenport. His wife Audrey predeceased him April 25, 2020, and son Steven also passed away on Sept. 11, 2022.

Edmund was a NYS master plumber and owned his own business for 15 years. He also worked for the union and company Burns & Roe, Van Duzer Gas as well as Agway.

He was President of the Oysterponds Rod and Gun Club for 25 years. He was a volunteer member of the Orient Fire Department for 20 years.

He leaves behind, his daughter Catherine Mary Biechele; his son-in-law Harry R. Biechele; and nephew Louis C. Gray; and nieces Mary A. and Valerie L. Gray.

A graveside service will be held soon and the date announced shortly.

Paid post