Eugene Felton Heacock of Southold died at his home Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones, at the age of 100.

Eugene was born Oct. 11, 1924, in Nutley, N.J., to Helen (Mortimer) and Felton A. Heacock. He was an only child. He graduated from Nutley High School. After high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Navy and served for four years during World War II, attaining the rank of Gunner’s Mate Petty Officer First Class, before being honorably discharged. During that time he was stationed in Iwo Jima and Okinawa in the Pacific.

He married the love of his life, Lois Franzes Moreland, in 1949 in Bloomfield, N.J. Together, they had five children and made their home in New Jersey. They moved to Southold 52 years ago. Prior to Southold, they lived in Nutley; Fayson Lakes, N.J.; and Cedar Grove, N.J.

In his professional career, Eugene was an electrician, as well as the owner of a Service Master franchise in Southold. He was the founder and a member of Faith Gospel Missionary Outreach, where he was the international elder and oversaw 21 churches in three nations; India, Burkina Faso and Jamaica. He served as a self-supporting missionary for 32 years. The Faith Gospel’s purpose was to provide support for those in need, including creating orphanages, assisting those without housing or those suffering from illness. His other principal intention was to preach the gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ. Locally, he was a member of the Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Predeceased by his wife, Lois, in 2007, and his child, Dana Eugene Heacock; Eugene is survived by his children: Eric Heacock (Caren) of Mattituck; Eugene Heacock (Sandra) of Gloucester, Mass.; Dale Leavay (Terry) of Southold and Nancy Lewandowski (Alan) of Pittsburgh; as well as by his grandchildren: Kirsten, Jennifer, Andrew, David, Tess and Ivan; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 6, at 11 a.m. at Mattituck Presbyterian Church. Interment, with U.S. Navy honors, will be held Friday, Sept. 5, at Calverton National Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest with his wife Lois Franzes Heacock.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

