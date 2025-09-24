Jack W. Upton, 92, of Greenport died Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025.

He leaves behind his beloved wife Joan, daughter Helen (David), and grandchildren Gavin and Siena. Jack is also survived by his sister, Rebecca Upton; his nephews, Doug Brown and Perry Powell; his niece, Genie Powell Stryker; along with many nieces and nephews by marriage who fondly recall “Uncle Jack” taking them on boat ride after boat ride. He was predeceased by his sister, Drucilla Upton Powell.

Born in Lynchburg to Jack Willis Upton Sr. and Blanche Parrish Upton, Jack grew up in Ocean View, and moved to Virginia Beach in the early 1970s. He graduated from Granby High School and the Norfolk College of William & Mary. He served as a mortgage insurance executive for many years and later worked in real estate. Jack harbored a lifelong love of sailing, which he passed on to his family. He enjoyed classical music, chocolate, and reading everything from Bertrand Russell to Richard Dawkins, Albert Einstein, and Mark Twain.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Oct. 11, at 2 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport, with a reception to follow at Front Street Station in Greenport.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Smithsonian Institute or U.S. Sailing Foundation. Fair winds and following seas.

