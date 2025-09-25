Jeanette Marie Zeh of Riverhead passed peacefully in her home on Sept. 15, 2025. She was 83 years old.

She was born on May 23, 1942 in New Bedford, Mass. to John and Diana Faunce and was a graduate of Southampton High School.

From 1960 to 1980, she was married to James Edward Niggles, Sr. In 1983, she wed Kenneth William Zeh and together they made their home in Southampton.

Jeanette managed the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop on Nugent Street in Southampton Village and was a member of the Basilica Parish of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary.

Surviving is her husband Kenneth W. Zeh; children James Edward Niggles, Jr. (Martha) of California and Jeannie Ann Wilkinson (Raymond) of California; a step-son Brian Christopher Zeh of New York; and grandchildren Kayla Ann Royal, Reyna Jeannette Niggles, Michelle Nicole Wixom, James Edward Niggles III and Kaila Rose Zeh-Gatti and great-grandchildren Reagan Vlad Royal and Claire Jean Royal. She was predeceased by a son John E. “Jack” Niggles of Southampton on June 10, 2010.

The family received friends on Sept. 18, 2025 at the O’Connell-Rothwell Funeral Home in Southampton where a funeral service was conducted by Fr. Stephen H. Donnelly. Cremation was at Mount Pleasant Crematory on September 19, 2025.

