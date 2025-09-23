Jeffrey A. Tuthill of Shirley, and formerly of Mattituck, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. He was 65 years old.

Jeffrey was born on March 24, 1960 in Greenport to Joan E. (McCaffery) and George Ira Tuthill III. He was one of three children. He graduated from Mattituck High School. After high school, he attended Mooresville College.

He married the love of his life Michele (Catania) Tuthill on May 19, 1989. Together they had two children. In his professional career, Jeffrey worked as an Asset Recovery Representative for CHEP USA, based out of Orlando, Fla. He was also a truck driver, photographer and musician for “One Shot Deal.”

Jeffrey is survived by his wife Michele; children Amy Schelin (Roy III) of Greenport and Alan Tuthill (Alexandra) of Calverton; grandchildren Lillian Schelin, Madelyn Schelin, Tyler Schelin, Bailey Schelin and a grandbaby on the way; and siblings Donna Cook (Dave) of Cutchogue and James Tuthill (Elleen) of Quogue.

The family received friends on Sunday, Sept. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. Funeral services were held on Monday, Sept. 22 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment followed at the Cutchogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Toys for Tots would be appreciated. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

