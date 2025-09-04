Southold resident Keith Arnold Beavan, born Jan. 16, 1932, in Blackpool, England, passed away at Stony Brook University Hospital on Aug. 29, 2025, after a life distinguished by international diplomacy and community service.

Keith moved to Southold after nearly 30 years working at the United Nations in Manhattan. He lived with his wife, Beth Beavan. “Happiness is being married to your best friend,” he’d say. A recovering alcoholic, Keith largely spent his later years helping other alcoholics to achieve and maintain sobriety.

He will also be remembered for his deep love for his children, Colin and Susan, his grandchildren: Bella, Logan, and Riley, and his cat Fred.

Keith was born to Reginald and Winifred Beavan, who met working at the offices of the Blackpool Gazette — his father a police reporter and his mother the switchboard operator. Keith had a younger brother, Colin, who passed away at age 6, when Keith was just 11.

Keith graduated from The Arnold School before being drafted into the Royal Air Force, where he served as a first lieutenant, piloting airplanes while based in Canada. After his service, he earned a full scholarship to St. Catharine’s College in Cambridge, where he studied geography.

Keith’s career began as a journalist with The Economist, and he later joined BBC Radio, broadcasting from the West Indies. He then transitioned to his career at the United Nations Secretariat in New York City, working in the Public Information Office.

Over the course of three decades, he rose to become the Head of Public Information, variously serving as spokesman for the Security Council, the General Assembly and the Secretary-General.

He played a key role in administering the first elections in the newly independent Namibia and served as a political adviser to U.N. peacekeeping forces in Cyprus, the Middle East, Lebanon and Somalia.

Keith retired at the age of 55. Thirty-five years ago, Keith met his second wife, Beth. They moved from Manhattan to Southold, where they shared a loving life. Beth cared for him deeply, especially during his final year, and Keith expressed his gratitude and love for her constantly.

Early in his U.N. career, Keith had three children with his first wife, Judy: Colin, David and Susan. David, his second child, died as an infant.

Keith spent the last month of his life surrounded by his devoted wife; his friend, Roy Galaday; his children; his son-in-law, Todd; and his grandchildren. His love for his family gave him strength and comfort in his final days. He leaves behind a legacy of compassion, humor and service.

There will be a Quaker-style service from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and a reception from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. held Saturday, Sept. 20, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

