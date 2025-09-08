League of Women Voters to hold forum on school boards

(Credit: Charity Robey)

The League of Women Voters of The Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork is hosting a free forum relating to Boards of Education called ‘School Boards: The Training Wheels of Democracy: What You Should Know and How to Get Involved.’

The session is open to the public at the LTV Studios, 75 Industrial Road, Wainscott, on Thursday, Sept. 18, at 6:30 p.m.

For those unable to attend in person, the forum will be posted to the LTV YouTube Channel at youtube.com/c/LTVEastHampton in English and Spanish at a later date to be announced.

“During a time of divisive national politics, school boards not only serve the interests of local families and taxpayers in shaping school policy, but they are also among the only elected offices that are still largely non-partisan,” according to a statement issued by the League.

League Board member Andrea Gabor, the Bloomberg Professor of business journalism at Baruch College/CUNY, will moderate the forum. She is also a former Bloomberg Opinion education columnist and author of “After the Education Wars.”

The panelists are:

Robert Vecchio, a former 18-year William Floyd School Board trustee and now the executive director of the Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association, which oversees the school boards on Long Island.

Assemblyman Tommy John Schiavoni (D-Sag Harbor), a former high school social studies teacher, Southampton Town Council member and Sag Harbor School Board member.

Germain Smith, a current Southampton School Board trustee and member of the Shinnecock Nation.

Kate Rossi-Snook, a recent six-year Shelter Island School Board trustee who opted not to seek re-election in May in order to devote her time to her work at Cornell Cooperative Extension.

“Public education has been recognized by some of the most influential thinkers on democracy and capitalism as crucial for developing an engaged and thoughtful citizenry,” Ms. Gabor said. But today, she added, public education faces a host of challenges:

Cultural wars over everything from masks to mascots to gender issues.

Privatization.

The need to provide a host of services for underprivileged students.

The federal government’s plans to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education.

“At the center of these challenges are local school boards, which serve two important functions,” Ms. Gabor said. “First, to represent the concerns of citizens, taxpayers and parents to school administrators. And second, to represent the needs of the students and schools to citizen stakeholders. They also frequently serve as a stepping stone for higher elected office and thus serve as the training wheels of our democracy.”

She said the forum is especially important for East End Board of Education members, PTA leaders, high school students and residents who are already serving on a school board.

A question and answer session will follow the forum.

To attend the forum in person, LTV requires pre-registration on its website at ltveh.org.

As a follow-up to the forum, the League’s ‘Running and Winning’ program for East End high school students will be held Wednesday, Nov. 19, to focus on how to run for school boards, since the state now requires all school districts to include an ex-officio member of their school board, to represent students’ interests.