Lynn Werner Drasher of Calverton, formerly of Bellport and Syosset, died at home in the warm embrace of her loved ones Monday, Sept. 1, 2025. She was 71 years old.

Lynn was born May 16, 1954 in Huntington to Helen M. (Rhode) and Robert E. Werner. She was one of six children. She graduated from Syosset High School.

On Oct. 16, 1976, at Saint Edward R.C. Church in Syosset, she married Carl Drasher. Together, they had two children. In her professional career, Lynn worked as a principal’s secretary for New Lane Elementary School in Selden for 20 years. Upon retirement, she went back to school to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. In 2008, she started attending Suffolk Community College, attaining her nursing degree and becoming a registered nurse. She then worked at St. Catherine of Siena in Smithtown, Northwell Health in Bay Shore and Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. Her family had so much admiration for her taking on the challenge of nursing school in her early 50s. “Nursing School isn’t for the weak!”

Predeceased by her husband, Carl, in 1996, and her siblings: Robert, James, Barry and Brian; Lynn is survived by her children, Hans Drasher of Plano, Texas, and Cori D. Pearsall (Kenneth) of Cutchogue; her grandchildren: Emma Pearsall, Reese Pearsall and Riley Pearsall; her partner of many years, Michael Esposito; her sister, Gail Levine (Marc); her nephews and niece; and her beloved “Vixens” of Foxwood Village.

The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 6, from 2 to 5 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck, where funeral services will be held at 4:30 p.m., officiated by Caren Heacock. Memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

