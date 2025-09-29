Margaret Demetreu, a cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Sept. 25, 2025, at UHS Wilson Hospital in Johnson City, N.Y.

Born on March 4, 1936, in Brooklyn, she moved to Long Island, where she spent over 50 years of her life, creating a home filled with love and laughter.

Margaret dedicated 30 years of her career as a Physical Therapist Aide at St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson, embodying the virtues of compassion and care for those around her. Her life’s work was a testament to her loving nature, always seeking to uplift others in their moments of need.

Her personality radiated warmth and kindness. A sweet and caring individual, she approached every day with a happy-go-lucky spirit and an unwavering passion for life. She had a unique ability to see the good in people, spreading positivity to friends and family alike. Margaret enjoyed the great outdoors, relishing the beauty of mountains and beaches, and cherished moments spent hunting and enjoying a glass of wine surrounded by loved ones.

Margaret is survived by her devoted daughters Deborah Elsebough, Donna Schlegel, and Denise Jennings; as well as her son James Demetreu; grandsons Michael Elsebough and Thomas Demetreu, and granddaughter Danielle Steele, along with many great-grandchildren who brought her endless joy.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Demetreu, and her dear granddaughter, Michelle Elsebough. Margaret is also reunited with her parents, Matilda and Alexander Ferguson; her sisters Rosemary Steffanizi and Dorothy Lasker; and her brothers Richard and Alfred Ferguson.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Margaret’s life at Hennessey’s Funeral Home in Deposit, N.Y. Visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2025, followed by a memorial service from 2 to 3 p.m.

As we remember Margaret, we honor a life beautifully lived, characterized by kindness, love, and an inspiring zest for life. Her legacy will endure through her family and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

