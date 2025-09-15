Margaret “Peggy” Murphy

Lifetime Southold resident, teacher, and community servant, Margaret F. “Peggy” Murphy, passed away peacefully in her lifelong home on Horton Lane in Southold on Monday, Aug. 7, 2025, at the age of 91.

Peggy is survived by her four children: Robert Dow Jr., Kathleen Norkus, Stephen Dow, and Allison Dow; and her two siblings, Gail Horton and Daniel Fischer. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Murphy; and her brother Robert Fischer. Peggy was the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and great-grandmother of eight great-grandchildren.

Peggy was born on June 17, 1934, in Greenport, as the eldest of four children of Dr. Sebastian Benedict and Margaret Dimon Fischer. She grew up on Horton Lane in Southold, on the same property where her father’s veterinary practice thrived and where she, in turn, raised her own family and spent the rest of her days.

She graduated from Southold High School in 1951 and went on to earn her B.S. in Elementary Education from SUNY Oneonta in 1956. In 1959, Peggy and her husband, Oneonta native Robert Dow, returned to Southold to care for her younger brother and sister after their widowed mother passed away. Together they raised their four children who all graduated from Southold High School. Sadly, Robert passed away in 1984.

On Jan. 1, 1988, Peggy married James Murphy. Together they enjoyed 25 wonderful years spending time with each other’s children and grandchildren, traveling, socializing with their friends, and working jointly on various community initiatives until Jim’s passing in 2013.

During her adult years, Peggy tirelessly pursued dual passions of education and community service which collectively resulted in unparalleled contributions to Southold. Peggy began her 29-year teaching career in 1964 at Cutchogue Elementary before joining the Southold School District, where she taught kindergarten, third and fourth grade, and reading. She is remembered as an inspirational teacher known for her creative, student-focused approach to education. In 1978 she earned her M.S. in Early Childhood Education from Southampton College. In recognition of her outstanding commitment to over a generation of Southolders, Peggy was named the Suffolk Times Educator of the Year in 1993.

If Peggy’s outstanding commitment to education were not enough, her contributions to community service were equally impactful. It quickly becomes clear there are very few people on the East End whose lives were not directly or indirectly touched by the work Peggy did. These include over 30 years of service as a trustee, and chair of the Education of Youth Committee of the Southold Historical Society where she advocated for both promoting the history of Southold, and for sharing this special heritage with its young people. She chaired and volunteered for many committees and programs that included exhibits, the candlelight tour, ice cream social, harvest dinner, potluck supper, and holiday fair to name a few.

Another of Peggy’s long-lasting contributions was to CAST. Joining the board of directors in 2003, she immediately and actively participated in all aspects of CAST activities and was ready and available whenever needed to lead a special committee or perform a task. Her willingness to lead was rewarded with her election as president of the board of directors in 2009. During her four terms elected to the board, Peggy worked to secure a centralized, attractive location for CAST; attract a large cadre of volunteers and donors, and coordinated an annual supper supplied by the CAST board and staff to show the agencies’ thanks.

Peggy was also the founder and lead organizer of the Southold Town Summer Showcase Concert in the Park Series on the Green at Silversmith’s Corner and coordinated and administered concerts featuring local talent for over 20 years.

Continuing the list of contributions, Peggy was long-time president of the Southold Sunshine Committee, a member of the Landmark Preservation Committee, coordinated Arbor Day programs for local schools, was a member of the Southold Town 350th Celebration Committee, and lead organizer and committee member for the 375th Southold Town Anniversary and Greenport’s Stirling Historical Society. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and oversaw the selection of recipients for the “Good Citizenship Award” at each high school in Southold Town. Peggy was also a member of the Association of Suffolk County Historical Societies serving four years as president and four years as vice-president. She also designed and taught an In-service Teacher Training, “Field Trips at Your Doorsteps” that used the museums and historic places in the school districts of Southold Town.

Peggy’s contributions even included opening her home for over 20 years during the Christmas holidays inviting school field trips and the general public to come in and enjoy her snow village display; a sprawling three-tiered metropolis including its own fire department, a working “Greenport Scoot” train, a waterfall, a replica of Peconic Bay, a musical carousel, and over 60 structures, 150 figurines, and accessories. She drove her children crazy by putting a custom sign in front of her house and an article in the local paper inviting one and all, friends or strangers, to come into her house for a little Christmas magic. Even in 2024 at the age of 90, she was still inviting everyone and anyone to share in the spirit of the season handing out candy canes to many school field trips, friends, and well-wishers.

Peggy gave her time and energy not for recognition, but because she truly believed in making Southold a better place for everyone. For those efforts, she was named the Suffolk Times Civic Person of the Year in 2010 which, when combined with her Educator of the Year recognition, reflects her lifetime of outstanding service to Southold Township.

One of Peggy’s many admirers recently captured the essence of her legacy when he said “she was always driven by her deep love for the community, especially its children, and that many of the organizations that remain a part of Southold’s very fabric do so because of her dedication and perseverance.”

On Monday, Aug. 18, Peggy was laid to rest with her husband James Murphy in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery in Southold.

