Michael Henry Gillespie, of Orient, died in Stony Brook, N.Y., Sept 19, 2025. He was 73.

Born in Queens, Jan 26, 1952, he was the son of Michael Henry Gillespie and Adeline (Robotsky) Gillespie. On April 30, 2011, he married Lisa Mary Gillespie in Morningside Castle, N.Y.

Mr. Gillespie retired from a career in financial operations on Wall St. in New York City.

He enjoyed watching football, his favorite college team being the University of Alabama and professional team, the N.Y. Jets. Mr. Gillespie also enjoyed gardening and watching various racing events like thoroughbred horse racing, Formula One and NASCAR.

Predeceased by his parents and one sister, he is survived by his wife, Lisa Gillespie of Orient; son and daughter-in-law Michael and Stacey Gillespie of Northport; daughter and son-in-law: Carrie and John Schnieder, of Eugene Ore.; three sisters and five grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, Sept. 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home in Greenport. A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Roger Joslin. Burial will follow at Orient Central Cemetery.

