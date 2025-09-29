Peter Henry Pemberton of Orient died peacefully in his home Sept. 24, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 69 years old.

Pete was born in Greenport Oct. 1, 1955. He graduated from Greenport High School and attended Denver Automotive School where he honed his already expert knowledge of motors, ultimately working for over 30 years at Brick Cove Marina as top marine mechanic.

Pete could tell a story. He had the golden gift of gab. The greatest or least incident would come alive with his words and sound effects. We will miss those stories along with his beautiful smile.

Predeceased by his father, Hector, he is survived by his mom Jessie; sister Marie Haeg (Dennis); nieces Lisa Woffinden and Diana Costello; nephew Jonathan Costello; four great- and five great-great nieces and nephews.

Peter also leaves behind his handsome Jeep Wrangler and his beloved Harley “Lucille.”

