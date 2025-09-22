Scenes from the 2025 Greenport Maritime Festival

Pirates, merfolk and crowds descended on downtown Greenport Saturday and Sunday for the 35th annual Greenport Maritime Festival.(Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Sunny skies and fair winds blew in the crowds to the 35th annual Greenport Maritime Festival. Front Street was packed from Main Street to Third Street Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21 and 22.

Hosted by the East End Seaport Museum and Marine Foundation, the festival celebrates the bounty of Greenport’s maritime heritage with a street fair, local food, live music, kids’ games, classic and ice boat exhibits, kayak races, sea shanty performances, a cardboard regatta and, of course, the Merry Merfolk Parade.

Photos by Jeremy Garretson