Sports round-up: Mattituck girls volleyball tops Center Moriches

Mattituck sophomore Connor Searl scores off a corner kick. (Credit: Bill Landon)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sept. 15 Mattituck 3, Center Moriches 1

Grace Quinn produced 15 kills and 12 digs, Stella Tartaka contributed 28 assists and 17 digs and Lizzie Fohrkolb had 25 digs as the Tuckers (2-2, 2-1) won in four sets, 25-21, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19, in Suffolk County League VII encounter at home against the Red Devils (0-3, 0-2).

On Sept. 12, Mattituck lost to visiting Southampton (3-1, 3-1). The Mariners won in four sets, 25-10, 25-19, 22-25, 25-16.

Sept. 12 Port Jefferson 3, Greenport/Southold 1

Lauryn Bednoski finished with six assists and Jessica Czeladko contributed a dozen digs as the visiting Porters (2-1, 2-1) lost to the Royals (4-0, 3-0), 25-13, 25-13, 25-11, in League VII.

GIRLS SOCCER

Sept. 16 Kings Park 6, MSG 0

Goalkeeper Emily Manwaring had a busy game for MSG (3-3, 1-3) in the defeat, making 17 saves in the Suffolk County Division II match. The host Kingsmen (2-1-2, 2-1-1) scored five goals in the half to take control. Addison Kelly paced the winners with two goals and one assist, while Lucy Warywoda, Emily Hnis, Sophia Reyes and Mackenzie Cramer also found the net. Kings Park goalie Avery Brown had four saves.

On Sept. 10, MSG dropped a 1-0 decision at Rocky Point (2-0-3, 2-0-2) as Maija Koski tallied the lone goal in the second half. Manwaring was called on to make 11 saves. Keeper Cadence Adamo produced six stops for the Eagles.

Reece McKenna scored in the opening half and Page Kellershon, Ida Reininger and Madison Smith added goals in the second half to power MSG to a 4-0 home triumph over Miller Place (1-3-1, 0-3-1) on Sept 12. Miller Place goalie Sadie Bryant finished with 11 saves, while Manwaring had six.

BOYS SOCCER

Sept. 15 Greenport 0, Southampton 0

The Porters (0-4-1, 0-3-1) battled the host Mariners (3-2-1, 3-1-1) to a scoreless draw in a League IV match.

Sept. 15 Babylon 2, Southold 1

Brandon Moran tallied his second goal of the campaign for the Settlers (1-2, 1-2) in their League IV defeat at the Panthers (5-0, 4-0). Alex DeSa and Daniel Murphy connected for Babylon in the second half. Southold goalie Travis Sepenoski produced six saves.

Sept. 10 Mattituck 1, Southampton 0

Junior midfielder-defender Liam Springer scored with 6:52 left in the first overtime period to boost the Tuckers (4-0-1, 3-0-0) on the road in a League IV contest against the Mariners. Junior goalkeeper Cris Cuellar made five saves in his third consecutive clean sheet. Mattituck’s shutout streak was snapped at 277 minutes in the 6-1 home victory over Pierson on Sept. 15. The Tuckers have outscored their opposition this year, 20-2.

GIRLS FIELD HOCKEY

Sept. 16 Miller Place 8, Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 0

The Panthers (3-3, 3-3) grabbed a 3-0 first-period lead in the League II game against the host Porters (0-5, 0-5). Giulia Francese and Zoe Weisman collected one goal and two assists each for Miller Place.

Colette Harmin scored Greenport’s first goal of the season, in the third quarter, in the 7-1 home defeat to Smithtown West on Sept. 12. Porters goaltender Alison Erwin made seven saves. Emma Sherwood had three goals, and Frankie Zins added three assists for the Bulls.

SCHEDULE

Sept. 18

Greenport/Southold boys golf vs. Mattituck (North Fork Country Club), 3:30 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis vs. Shoreham-Wading River 4 p.m.

Greenport boys soccer at Pierson, 4:30 p.m.

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck girls field hockey at West Babylon, 4:30 p.m.

Mattituck boys and girls cross country vs. Center Moriches, Indian Island County Park, 4:30 p.m.

MSG girls soccer vs. Elwood/John Glenn at Southold, 5:30 p.m.

Sept. 19

Mattituck girls volleyball vs. Shelter Island, 4 p.m.

Greenport/Southold girls volleyball at Bayport-Blue Point, 4 p.m.

Mattituck girls tennis at Shoreham-Wading River, 4 p.m.

Southold/Greenport girls tennis at Pierson, 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 20

Mattituck boys soccer at Bridgehampton, 10 a.m.

MSG girls soccer at Mount Sinai, 10 a.m.

Sept. 22