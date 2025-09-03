Thomas S. Sledjeski of Naples, Fla., and formerly of the North Fork, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025. He was 86 years old.

The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Sept. 6, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, officiated by Father Ryszard Ficek. Interment with U.S. Army Honors will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.