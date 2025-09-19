Thomas Sledjeski died at his home Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025, at the age of 86.

Thomas was born on March 1, 1939 in Greenport to Bertha (Smolinski) and Stanley Sledjeski. He graduated from Southold High School Class of 1957. He attended both Colgate and Boston University and graduated in 1962.

Following college, Tom enlisted in the U. S. Army and graduated from the U.S. Army Intelligence School at Fort Holabird in Baltimore, Md. He served for three years in intelligence before being honorably discharged. During that time, he was stationed in San Antonio, Texas and Frankfurt, Germany.

He married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Joan Gagen, in 1962 in Southold. Together, they had two children and resided in Laurel.

In his professional career, Tom worked for a short time at Home Insurance Co. in New York City and then for the County of Suffolk, finishing his career in Employee Medical Review. He spent many years coaching Little League and CYO basketball and softball and dedicated an enormous amount of time to Sacred Heart School in Cutchogue, where he served as president of the school board, and with many other dedicated parents contributed to various fundraising events in order to keep the school open to ensure its mission of a Catholic-based education.

Following his retirement, Tom an avid fisherman moved to Naples, Fla. with his wife where he was able to expand his fishing and boating knowledge. There truly was not a fish he could not catch, nor a clam, crab, or oyster. But he especially enjoyed blackfishing in the Long Island Sound.

Tom also loved to travel, read and attend concerts and plays. He reveled in his family and was also quick to share their accomplishments and adventures, especially those of his grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joan, and his children Thomas Sledjeski (Ann) of Cutchogue and Lisabeth Mullen of Southold; as well as his grandchildren Richard, Kate (Evan), Kristen, Marie Mullen, Thomas, Christopher, Matthew and Jenna Sledjeski.

A mass of Christian burial was held on Saturday, Sept. 6, at our Lady of Ostrabrama Church. Interment with U.S. Army honors followed at St. Patrick’s Cemetery where he was laid to rest.

Defriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold assisted the family with a special thank you to Deacon Doug Moran at Our Lady of Ostrabrama.

