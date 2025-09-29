Town board proposes restricting building pools, docks near wetlands 

Great Pond is one of nine wetlands where new residential docks would be prohibited, pending a local law change hearing set for Oct. 7. (Credit: Tara Terranova file photo)

Southold Town Board proposed sweeping changes to wetlands and shoreline regulations that restricts where residents can build new swimming pools and install residential docks.

The suggested code changes, unveiled at a Town Board meeting on Thursday, Sept. 25, would nearly double setback requirements for pools near wetland boundaries and ban new residential docks at nine bodies of water.

Under the proposal, swimming pools would be required to maintain a 60-foot setback from the boundaries of wetland. Pools with retaining walls higher than 2 feet above ground level would face an even stricter 100-foot setback.

Another change prohibits new residential docks at nine additional locations: Laurel Lake, Marion Lake, Marratooka Pond, Husing Pond, Lilly Pond, Great Pond, Inlet Pond, Hashamomuck Pond and Dam Pond.

The town’s current code already bans new residential docks at 17 other wetland locations.

The proposed changes also aim to strengthen code enforcement by removing Conservation Advisory Council review from the application process and introducing new technical definitions.

Key code clarifications include requiring “as-built plans” that document current property conditions around wetlands and highlight any differences from valid permits. The board also proposed tightening the definition of “ordinary and useful maintenance” from affecting no more than 75% of a structure to just 25%.

Additional changes would expand the definition of “impervious surfaces” to include mortared patios and compacted surfaces that limit water infiltration.

The proposal introduces several new technical definitions:

Innovative septic systems : Advanced wastewater treatment systems using aeration, filtration or enhanced biological processes

: Advanced wastewater treatment systems using aeration, filtration or enhanced biological processes Open-grate decking : Specialized decking that allows light penetration to protect underwater vegetation

: Specialized decking that allows light penetration to protect underwater vegetation Vegetated non-turf buffers: Areas with at least 50% coverage by native, non-invasive vegetation excluding turf grass

Residents will have the opportunity to comment on the proposed regulations at a public hearing scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 7, at 4:30 p.m. at Southold Town Hall.