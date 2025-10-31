Bianca Rimanic, 85, of Peconic Landing in Greenport, passed away peacefully on Oct. 26, 2025.

Bianca was born on July 30, 1940 in Zadar, Croatia which is on the Dalmatian coast. She emigrated at the age of six to the United States along with her mother, Nelka. Bianca met her father Miro, who was a WWII U.S. Army veteran, for the first time when their boat docked in Manhattan. Bianca had fond memories of growing up in the meatpacking district of Manhattan, including seeing Broadway shows and going for long walks with her father in Central Park.

Bianca graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in Brooklyn and later attended NYU where she pursued an MBA degree. She worked for Abraham & Strauss, which eventually became part of Federated Department Stores, for 25 years as a benefits manager. She then continued her career as a benefits manager at the Lexington School for the Deaf in Jackson Heights, Queens, retiring in 2005. Bianca enjoyed international travel with her friends, visiting over 35 different countries. She was a gourmand who loved nothing better than treating her friends and family to multicultural tastes at her favorite restaurants.

She married her husband, Edward Filipek, on Oct. 19, 2008. Known for her love of foreign travel, gardens, music, and fine dining, Bianca embraced her role as loving wife and stepmother. She will be remembered for her lively political conversations and her many stories of her exotic travels. In recent years, Bianca joined the Peconic Landing community where she connected with her seaside roots and made so many treasured friends.

Bianca was preceded in death by her parents, Miro and Nelka, and by her husband Eddie. She is survived by her loving stepson, Stephan Filipek, her daughter-in-law Rachelle Filipek, and her grandchildren, Claire, Matthew and Brian Filipek. She also leaves behind many beloved friends and extended family members.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Agnes R.C. Church in Greenport on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025 at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Untermyer Gardens Conservancy online at www.untermyergardens.org or mailed to: Untermyer Gardens Conservancy, 945 North Broadway, Yonkers, NY 10701, Attention: Cathy Mickelsen.

