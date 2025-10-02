Blayr Kerber Corazzini, born June 3, 2000, passed away Sept. 27, 2025. She was 25 years old.

A funeral service for Ms. Corazzini will be held Saturday, Oct. 4, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, officiated by Pastor Garret Johnson. Burial at Sterling Cemetery will follow the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Canine Companions, Northeast Training Center, 286 Middle Island Rd., Medford, NY 11763; and Turning Point USA, 4940 East Beverly Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044.

The family is being assisted by Horton-Mathie Funeral Home.