Edward Joseph Wright Jr., formerly of Brooklyn, long-time resident of Orient Point and short-term resident of Easley, S.C, passed away Sept. 25, 2025. He was 64 years old.

Born Aug. 12, 1961, Ed spent many summers during his childhood in Orient before moving out there full time to raise a family. A familiar voice to many, Ed spent the majority of his career behind a microphone at 92.1FM WLNG in Sag Harbor, where his love for music, people and community was felt in every broadcast. He was also a beloved DJ for local weddings and events, known for keeping the music loud and the dance floor busy. After being a long-time resident of the North Fork, he moved to Easley to be closer to his youngest son, John, and to work as an assignment editor in the news room at WYFF, an NBC affiliate news station. He kept the newsroom running smoothly and touched many with his raspy New York accent. Outside of work, he loved to fish and found calmness on the rocky waters of Truman’s Beach in Orient, as well as rooting for the Mets.

He was predeceased by his parents, Claire Wright and Edward Wright, and his sister, Pamela Wright. Ed is survived by his siblings: Stephen Wright (Deborah Wright), Eileen Wright (Michael Fazio) and Carolyn Danko; and remembered as a loving father of Eddie Wright (Sarah Wright), Stephanie Wright and John Wright (Hayley Schopfer).

Anyone who spent time around Ed knew what it meant to truly live life to the fullest. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and community, and will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be held Sunday, Oct. 5, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. Agnes Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward’s memory to the American Heart Association.

