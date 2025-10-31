Election 2025: The Suffolk Times’ endorsements: Southold Highway Superintendent

It’s hard to vote against Southold’s Santa in the race for highway superintendent, but Dan Goodwin is no Grinch.

Republican challenger Greg Schlachter, whose bushy white beard has delighted kids during the holiday season, is a solid worker with genuine dedication to the highway department.

But managing an $8.5 million budget and overseeing a full staff requires experience Mr. Schlachter has yet to gain.

Good intentions don’t balance budgets or negotiate contracts.

Over his term, Mr. Goodwin, formerly of Miller Environmental, has proven he can get things done with a capital plan that prioritizes projects, manages resources, and keeps Southold’s roads and drainage systems in top shape.

His preemptive efforts ahead of the recent nor’easter by deploying assets was just the latest reminder of his preparedness. From snow removal to paving miles of road, Mr. Goodwin handles the strategic planning, departmental coordination, and long-term decisions the highway superintendent role demands.