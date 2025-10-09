Emmanuel Andrew Zarbis of Mattituck, and formerly of Queens, passed away on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. He was 91 years old.

Emmanuel was born on Nov. 23, 1933 in Athens, Greece to Theodora (Dimitriou) and Andrew Zarbis. He was one of seven children. He graduated from Athens High School. After high school, he attended CUNY City College in New York City where he attained his associates degree.

On Nov. 23, 1968 he married the love of his life Catherine (Fourniotis) Zarbis in New York City. Together they had one daughter, and would eventually make their home in Mattituck in 2003.

In his professional career, Emmanuel worked as an engineer for the International Union of Operating Engineers in New York City for 35 years. He was also a member of Saint Paraskevi G.O. Shrine Church in Greenlawn, N.Y., as well as a member of the choir at the church.

Predeceased by his parents Theodora and Andrew; and siblings Calliopi Zarbis, Dimitirous Zarbis, Michael Zarbis, Panayiotis Zarbis, Philip Zarbis and Milton Zarbis; Emmanuel is survived by his wife Catherine; daughter Theodora Olga Zarbis of Brooklyn; grandchildren Zoe Catherine Zarbis, Achilles Emmanuel Zarbis and Electra Eloise Zarbis; godson Dr. Peter Midulla, chief of pediatric surgery of Mt. Sinai; loving cousin Theresa Midulla of Southold; and cherished family friend Mrs. Yvonne Marrero, principal of PS 222 in Queens.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 9 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Saint Paraskevi Greek Orthodox Shrine Church, 1 Shrine Place, Greenlawn, N.Y. 11740, where there will be a musical interlude during the visitation performed by Maria Warren, Dana Warren, Maria Eleni Zollo and Josephine Gailing. The funeral liturgy will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. John Vlahos officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Cutchogue Cemetery, 30535 Main Road, Cutchogue, New York 11935. May his memory be eternal!

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

