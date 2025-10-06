Gary R. Pace of Yaphank, formerly of Cutchogue, was called home to the Lord on Sept. 29, 2025. He was 77 years old.

Born in Cutchogue Aug. 9, 1948 to Bertis and Lillian (Mason) Pace, Gary was the ninth of 11 siblings. He graduated Mattituck High School in 1967 and later graduated from C. W. Post College.

After college he married Connie Jones of Greenport, where they had one child Carlos Pace, of Buffalo, N.Y. and an adopted daughter Melissa Pace of Corpus Christi, Texas.

In his professional career he worked for nearly two decades as a claims adjuster and supervisor at Allstate Insurance Company and was greatly admired by his colleagues.

An avid motor head, Gary restored many high performance automobiles and had a real passion for Corvettes.

He also had an abiding love of animals, especially dogs, and spent countless hours volunteering at Bide-a-Wee where he found his devoted Missy.

He is survived by his son Carlos; daughter Melissa; grandchildren James R. MacDonald and Eveny R. Wiggins; brother Terry Pace (Tracey) of Southampton; sisters Lorraine Mueller (Bob) of Southold, Joan Davis (Forrest) of Riverhead and Beatrice De Jesus of Cutchogue.

A graveside service was held at Cutchogue Cemetery on Oct. 4 with Pastor James Cubie of Mattituck Presbyterian Church officiating.

Donations in Gary’s name can be made to the North Fork Animal Welfare League.

