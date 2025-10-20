Henry W. Cielatka Jr.
Henry W. Cielatka Jr. of Cutchogue, born May 25, 1959, passed away Oct. 17, 2025, at the age of 66.
Predeceased by his parents, Henry W. Cielatka and MaryLou (Gagen/Glover) Cleary, he is survived by a brother, two sisters, a nephew, three nieces and two great-nephews.
Those who knew him will remember him through countless wild and funny moments. The family looks forward to celebrating those memories together at a memorial to be held at a later date.
DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.
