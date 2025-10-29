It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Judson “Gary” Parker on May 29, 2025, at the age of 80. Gary passed away peacefully at his home in East Marion.

He was born in Morristown, N.J., on June 16, 1944, to Elizabeth Hoffman Parker. Gary attended Clemson University to study architecture, before transferring to the New York Institute of Technology and graduating with a bachelor of fine arts. He owned a successful interior design and construction business in New York City.

In the art world, he was known as a photo realist painter whose work concentrated on the architectural details of the historic homes found in Greenport. Later on in his artistic career, he concentrated on sea and land scapes with emphasis on marine art. He loved living on the North Fork, surrounded by the Peconic Bay, the Long Island Sound and especially Orient Harbor. As an artist, he felt blessed to experience the special light and color which the East End of Long Island is known for.

Gary will be remembered for his commitment to his community. He took pride in being on the board of the Oysterponds Historical Society and being a member of the Orient Congregation Church. He treasured being on the board and past commodore of the Orient Yacht Club and the Wharf Company. He believed strongly in the fundamental truth of “principles over personalities” and “many hands make light work.” He was dedicated to preserving the Orient Yacht Club and wharf for generations to come.

Preceded in death by his sister, Gail Rosenberg, Gary is survived by his partner, Deborah, and his daughter, Sarah Parker.

He will be missed by everyone who knew him. The family will be having a private memorial ceremony next summer. Donations made in Gary’s honor to East End Hospice and CAST would be appreciated.

