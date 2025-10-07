Melinda H. Eliassen, of Jupiter, Fla., passed away under Hospice care on June 26, 2025.

She was born on May 9, 1945, the daughter of Norwegian parents, Ingebreth and Dagny Eliassen, and raised in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Melinda graduated from Lenox Hill Hospital Nursing Program in Manhattan as a registered nurse, and thereafter she worked as a devoted nurse to patients in the hospital. While living in the city, she met and married Jerome Beazley in 1968 and moved to Houston, Texas, for his employment. After several years in Texas, they relocated to Alabama and to Colorado for short periods and finally settled in Florida in 1984. Melinda established a beautiful home everywhere they lived, and her love of gardening won her “garden of the month” in each new neighborhood multiple times over the years.

Her sister, Brenda Flaherty, lived in Cutchogue, and Melinda frequently summered there with her children and family, and also in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

If one word could describe her, that word would be “Fun!” Every time they were all together, there were countless hours of laughter over simple situations that would occur. One hilarious episode stands out in Fishermen’s Rest, a popular restaurant in Cutchogue, where Melinda, her children, and her sister and family were having dinner. Suddenly there was an eruption of Melinda’s contagious laughter that sparked such “cracking up” from the whole group (except one!), that we thought we’d be tossed out!

She was always ready to help decorate her family’s and friends’ homes. Brenda’s home got a make-over by Melinda sewing beautiful table runners, pillow covers for the living room, designing a “lambrequin” over the picture window requiring plywood and sawing, screws and nails, cotton padding, and sewing matching fabric to the pillows to cover it! Her skills and creativity were endless and much appreciated.

To her, every holiday and birthday was cause for wonderful celebrations and elaborate decorations and making sure she mailed birthday cards to all her family and friends. She kept her artificial Christmas tree up all year long decorating it to represent all holidays and occasions throughout the year. The tree isn’t the only thing she dressed up! Thanksgiving stands out as #1 in our memories as she came out of the bedroom ready to help cook while wearing a Pilgrim outfit, hat and all! She especially loved to celebrate May 17th, Norway’s Independence Day, and our own Independence Day, July 4th, but her most favorite things were to attend as many school plays, baseball, soccer, and volleyball games as possible that her grandchildren were in, and to cook and bake with them. She’d proudly regale stories about each child and how well they did. They truly brought her so much happiness and love.

Always ready to help, give a listening ear, laugh or cry, or give advice or direction, she brought much joy and love to everyone who knew her and will be dearly missed by all. The one thing that was a steady support during life’s challenges was her faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior, and she shared her faith to encourage others. Her last request was to have a church service to be held at Brenda’s church, Mattituck Presbyterian Church.

Melinda is survived by Kathleen, her daughter; and by Christopher, her son; and by her four grandchildren Sailor Kate, Harrison, Eliza, and Ryleig; by her sister, Brenda Flaherty (Edward); and her nieces Corinn Flaherty, Lauren Flaherty Bruni (Michael); and their children, Fiona, Addison, Nelle, and Lochlan; by her cousin, Sandy Washburn (Dick) in Cocoa, Fla.; cousin Bonnie Blakely (Ken) in Scottsdale, Ariz.; cousins Darlene Kalleland, Nancy Vik, and Fritjov Ovrebo, all of Norway; and by her lifelong childhood friend, Sissel Nordskog Bohman of Locust, N.J.

A memorial service will be held at Mattituck Presbyterian Church Saturday, Oct. 11, at 11 a.m., with a private burial to follow.

Paid post