Michael (Mike) Power of New Suffolk, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 7, 2025.

He was born at Nassau Hospital in Mineola on June 20, 1957, to Bill and Betty Power. Mike grew up in Great Neck and spent summers at his grandparents house on Fisherman’s Beach. There, Mike developed a deep love for the water, including boating, fishing, local history and gardening. Lifelong friendships were made there.

Mike loved food and liked cooking, and especially grilling. In his spare time he liked restoring old boats. Mike was always there to lend a helping hand to anybody who needed him. He will be missed.

Mike was a Snap-on dealer for 30 years, commencing in the San Francisco area and eventually moving to the Providence, R.I., region. Prior to Snap-on, Mike worked for Newsday delivering the newspaper to the North Fork daily. Even though he worked far from New Suffolk he always came back, and eventually retired there.

Predeceased by his parents, Mike is survived by his siblings, Catherine Power-Mulford (Ralph), Elizabeth (Betsy) Power, James (JK) Power; and nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Mike’s life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Ostrabama R.C. Church in Cutchogue, with a reception to follow at A’Lure in Southold (62300 Main Road, Southold, NY 11971).

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid post.