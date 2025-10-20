Paul W. Espensen of Mattituck passed away at Stony Brook University Hospital Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. He was 64 years old.

He was born in East Patchogue Jan. 15, 1961, to Borge and Catherine (Sroka) Espensen. After graduating from Mattituck Junior-High School, he worked as a parts manager and boat captain at Mattituck Inlet Marina. Loved ones remember his fondness for boating, fishing, traveling and enjoying life.

Predeceased by his parents, Mr. Espensen is survived by many friends, especially Joyce Leary, Moria Gorham, Michael “Red” (Terri) Hughes and Steve Kotylak.

A private cremation was held for Mr. Espensen. Memorial donations to North Fork Animal Welfare League in his name would be appreciated.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home is assisting his loved ones.

