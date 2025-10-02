Real Estate Transfers: Oct. 2, 2025
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 25, 2025.
Baiting Hollow (11933)
- Peter Amantia to 4016 the Fairway LLC, 4016 The Fairway (600-40.03-1-16) (R) $640,000
Calverton (11933)
- Walter Kobylenski Trust to 1458 Middle Road LLC, 1458 Middle Road (600-100-2-37) (R) $1,250,000
- 4426 Holding Corp to J Philip Holdings Inc, 4426 Middle Country Road (600-97-2-32) (C) $1,225,000
- Andrew Wallace to Michael Seymour, 23 Old Stone Road (600-97-1-72) (R) $545,000
- John Alessio to Kavit Realty LLC, 229 South Path (600-97-2-2.001) (V) $320,000
Greenport (11944)
- Darcy Gazza to 408 South Greenport LLC & Leslie Murn, 408 South Street (1001-4-5-9) (R) $1,125,000
- Estate of Frank Lyburt to Donna Lyburt & Frank Lyburd, 517 Flint Street (1001-6-7-1) (R) $196,000
Mattituck (11952)
- 945 New Suffolk LLC to Nelson TD Ventures LLC, 945 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-114-11-23) (R) $1,800,000
- Lori Panarello & Catherine Canade to David & Rachel Smith, 1065 West Mill Road (1000-106-9-10.001) (R) $1,625,000
- Craig Fredricks to Benjamin Blados, 715 Cottage Way (1000-122-2-23.006) (R) $282,280
Orient (11957)
- Mary Edelman to Philip & Danielle Fox-Mills, 22495 Main Road (1000-18-1-14) (R) $1,125,000
Riverhead (11901)
- Randal Hillebrand to Stephen Bono, 39 Big Pond Lane (600-2.01-2-39) (R) $1,020,000
- Anthony & Susan Gallo to Daniel & Michael Keenan, 14 Blackberry Commons (600-109.01-1-14) (R) $457,000
Shelter Island Heights (11965)
- Bennett Family LP to Yacht Tender SI LLC, 17 Nostrand Parkway (700-17-1-9) (R) $3,650,000
Southold (11971)
- L & P VACC LLC to Robert & Lauretta Kaessinger, 46025 County Road 48 (1000-55-2-18.001) (C) $1,750,000
- John Schwartz Trust to William & Christine Galati, 230 Watersedge Way (1000-88-5-52) (R) $725,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)