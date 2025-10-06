Richard Abbott of Jamesport passed away on Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. He was 77 years old.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Interment will follow at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice Kanas Center would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.