Ruth Marion Ruffner of Greenport passed away Oct. 5, 2025. She was 80 years old.

Born in Greenport June 3, 1945, to Edward and Eunice (Tyler) Dean, she graduated from Greenport High School. She married Peter Ruffner Oct. 8, 1966, at Greenport Presbyterian Church. Ms. Ruffner worked as a cashier at IGA Greenport for around 40 years and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Loved ones recall her fondness for watching the sunrise at Railroad Dock, bird watching, baking, and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandchild.

Ms. Ruffner was predeceased by her husband, Peter Ruffner; her children, Melissa Parker and William Ruffner; and her siblings: Douglas Dean, Edward Dean Jr. and Audrey Cielatka. She is survived by her grandchildren: Jason Parker of Greenport, Randi Parker of Greenport, and Heather Parker of Little River, S.C.; as well as by her great-grandson, Antonio Grayson of Little River.

A service for Ms. Ruffner was held at Horton-Mathie Funeral Home Oct. 10, 2025.

Memorial donations made in Ms. Ruffner’s name to New York Cancer Foundation, 20 Ramsey Road, Shirley, NY 11967, would be appreciated.

