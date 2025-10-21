Services reminder, Judith Kay Hall

Judith Kay (Arnold) Hall of Riverhead, and former longtime resident of East Hampton, passed away at home on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. She was 85 years old.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 24 at 11:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the North Fork Animal Welfare League or the First Presbyterian Church of East Hampton.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.