Dec. 15, 1946 – Oct. 5, 2025

Sherry Ann Addy Hunt, 78, of Albertville, Ala., passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2025. Born in Massillon, Ohio, on Dec. 15, 1946, she was the daughter of Norman and Alice Addy. She grew up in Mattituck and married the love of her life, Robert Michael Hunt, on Oct. 9, 1968.

She was a member of the Mattituck High School Class of 1965. She worked at Brookhaven National Laboratory and later devoted herself to raising her family as a loving stay-at-home mother. She also enjoyed a long career as a Walmart associate for approximately 24 years. Sherry loved spending time with her family and friends, and her passion for flowers brought her great joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her father- and mother-in-law, Grover and Getta Lou Hunt. Sherry is survived by her husband of 56 years, Robert Michael Hunt; two daughters, Melissa (Brent) Walker and Michelle (Michael) Johnson; six grandchildren, Hunter (McKenzie) Johnson, Ashton (Daniel) Davis, Holdon Johnson, Adam Bruce (Ashley Smith), Brad Walker, and Nicole Walker; and three great-grandchildren, Julianna Johnson, Alice Davis, and Hutch Johnson. She is also survived by her sister, Holly (Dale) Butler; sisters-in-law, Trish (Jimmy) Hopson and Gina Brown; a very special friend, Susan Wood; and many beloved extended family members.

She will have a memorial graveside service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 12 at Beulah Cemetery. Chaplain Randy Wooden will be officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to 2nd Chance Animal Shelter, 130 Co. Rd. 398 Boaz, Alabama 35957. https://www.secondchanceshelter.biz/ Arrangements are entrusted to Etowah Memorial Chapel.

Paid post