Stella S. (Kapassakis) Tsismenakis of East Marion and Brooklyn passed away Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025. She was 87 years old.

The family will receive friends Sunday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Transfiguration of Christ G.O. Church, 1950 Breakwater Road, Mattituck.

The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated Monday, Oct. 13, at 11 a.m. at Transfiguration of Christ G.O. Church, officiated by Father Andrew Cadieux, where family will welcome friends prior starting at 10 a.m.

Interment will follow at the East Marion Cemetery, 195 Cemetery Road, East Marion.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.