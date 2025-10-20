Stephen G. Latham of Southold passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. He was 83 years old.

Steve, as he was known to all, was well loved and respected by his family, friends and community.

He was born Dec. 16, 1941, to parents Henry and Elizabeth Latham of Queens Village, N.Y. He had one older sister, Barbara. Steve entered the New York Public School system and progressed to ultimately graduate from St. John’s Prep. From there he went on to Villanova University, where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in economics. Later, he attended C.W Post University to earn his Masters in Public Administration.

While starting his career on Wall Street, Steve ultimately found his true calling in public service. He worked for most of his career within the Department of Commerce and Industry for Nassau County, ultimately rising to deputy commissioner and finally retiring as the commissioner after over 30 years of service. Along the way, he served as the executive director for the Nassau County Local Development Corporation, executive director for the Nassau County Industrial Development Corporation, and a myriad of other leading positions within the public/private development domain.

Steve married his longtime love, Joan T. Williams of Brooklyn, on June 25, 1966, in Brooklyn. Subsequently they had three children: William, Scott and Diana. All three children were raised in Garden City, N.Y. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Jake, Kenneth and Jessica, as well as one great-grandchild, Elijah. He has been a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather for the last 58 years and will be missed by all.

Steve was an avid sailor, skier and prankster. Beginning in the late 1940s, he grew up sailing on the waters of Southold Bay. Summering in Beixedon Estates here in Southold, Steve would learn to sail, swim, boat, fish and generally get into all sorts of mischief with his friends John and Wilson from the neighborhood. Some escapades were tame; some were legendary and still revered to this day. Beixedon is also where he first met Joan Williams. Story has it that she didn’t like him all that much, but thankfully everything worked out in the end. This legacy still lives on today as he and Joan resided permanently in Beixedon Estates after his retirement. All his children, grandchildren, great or otherwise, have had the blessed opportunity to experience the same upbringing as he did in this very special place.

Steve was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America as both Cubmaster and Scoutmaster, with both his sons achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. He was further involved in his kids’ sports through coaching. He had a lifelong fascination with flying and greatly enjoyed flying with his daughter, Diana, in her planes. His own personal sports obsession was golf. He enjoyed a love/hate relationship with the game as most do, but he was truly relaxed on the links. He continued to swing the club till the very end.

There will be a viewing from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 20, 2025, at De Friest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. A funeral service will take place at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church Tuesday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations to be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

