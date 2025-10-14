Stephen G. Latham of Southold passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 13, 2025. He was 83 years old.

The family will receive friends on Monday, Oct. 20 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, officiated by Father Abraham Thannickal.

The Rite of Committal will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.