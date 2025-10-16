William E. Park Jr. of Southold passed away at home on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. He was 89 years old.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, Oct. 19 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold, where Southold Firematic Services will be held at 6 p.m.

Graveside services with U.S. Army Honors will be held on Monday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart R.C. Cemetery in Cutchogue.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.